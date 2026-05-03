Princess Anne receives honour as King Charles makes historic move

Princess Anne, known as the hardest working royal in the family, had lost her coveted title to her brother King Charles after a roundup of royal engagements of 2025.

In a surprising turn of events, Charles came out on top with the most royal duties conducted in the year despite his cancer treatment and Princess Anne closely followed on the second spot.

Although, the King finally seemed to have acknowledged that it was not an easy feat to keep up with his sister during an important speech in Bermuda.

Charles visiting the British Overseas Territory for was a historic milestone for his reign as he became the first monarch in 400 years to conduct an overseas visit.

He shared that spotlight with his sister, The Princess Royal, during his speech, recalling how they had visited as young children, also noting the hard work Anne puts in for the royals.

“For my own family in particular, Bermuda has a distinctly fond resonance,” he had said. “Sadly, increasingly fewer of us are old enough to remember that my mother and father, the late Queen and late Duke of Edinburgh, made Bermuda the first stop of their Coronation Tour in 1953.”

He continued, “Of course, my parents visited on other occasions and, likewise, my sister, the Princess Royal, has been here numerous times – she goes everywhere in the world and I can't keep up with it.”