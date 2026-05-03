'Gilmore Girls' star Scott Patterson shares twisted take on Rory's love life

Scott Patterson portrayed diner owner Luke Danes, a father figure to Alexis Bledel's Rory Gilmore

Scott Patterson just delivered a brutal new verdict on one of TV’s most debated love triangles.

During his appearance on Fox29’s late night show MIKE last week, the Gilmore Girls star weighed in on the long-running “Team Dean, Jess or Logan” debate and made it clear he doesn’t think any of Rory Gilmore’s iconic love interests would have made ideal long-term partners.

“Here's how I answer that question now,” Patterson, 67, began. “I want to take a practical approach to it. If we sort of game theory out marriage to each one of these guys and then you look 10 years out into the marriage... and let's say there are two kids now and they're 10 years in, I think Dean and Jess and Logan, I think they're all going to cheat on her.”

It’s a surprisingly harsh take from the actor, who played Luke Danes — Rory’s longtime father figure and her mother Lorelai’s eventual love interest on the beloved series. Patterson’s character also happened to be the uncle of Jess, played by Milo Ventimiglia.

Even so, the Sullivan’s Crossing alum admitted he’d still ultimately root for Logan (Matt Czuchry), though not exactly for romantic reasons.

“In a divorce settlement, I think [Rory] does best with Logan, 'cause she is gonna get a pile of money," he explained. "She'll also get revenge on [Logan's father] Mitchum Huntzberger, who kind of destroyed her confidence in the journalism game.”

Despite rejecting the Huntzberger publishing heir’s proposal in the 2007 series finale, Rory (Alexis Bledel) goes on to have an affair with an engaged Logan in the 2016 revival. The controversial revival ends with Rory telling Lorelai she’s pregnant, though the father’s identity is never officially revealed.

While fans argue that the baby is likely Logan’s given their affair, the show hints at remnants of a spark between Rory and Jess. Meanwhile, Dean (Jared Padalecki) is happily married with kids.