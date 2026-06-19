Katie Price to grill husband Lee Andrews in exclusive livestream

Lee has also announced plans to join the celebrity greetings website Cameo

Lee Andrews has vowed to answer all of Katie Price's questions about his disappearance in a subscription-only live stream.

It was later reported that the self-proclaimed billionaire, 43, had been jailed at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegation.

However, he insists that he was captured at gunpoint after being suspected of espionage.

Despite the controversy, Katie flew out to Dubai for an emotional reunion, and it's now believed that the couple are planning a money-making venture to tell their side of the story.

Lee shared a poster on his Instagram Story on Thursday night which read: 'THE GRILLING OF LEE ANDREWS BY KATIE PRICE. KATIE NEEDS ANSWERS FROM HER HUSBAND.'

The poster also claimed that the live stream will take place on Thursday June 25 and urged followers to subscribe to the platform 'to get the full uncut answers.'

Lee has also announced plans to join the celebrity greetings website Cameo after trying to offer free video messages on his Instagram Stories before he claims he was blocked by Meta.

Meanwhile, Lee called out Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid for allegedly calling him a conman.

He has now vowed to be make it onto the GMB sofa soon to 'thrash it out' with Susanna.