Ariana Grande leaves Demi Lovato 'speechless' after latest concert

Ariana Grande almost moved Demi Lovato to tears with her stunning live performance.

On Wednesday, June 17, the 7 Rings hitmaker took over the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, attracting a bunch of celebrities.

Among others Disney’s Camp Rock star was also in attendance, who enjoyed Grande’s exceptional vocals and the whole Eternal Sunshine tour theme.

After the show wrapped up, Lovato, 33, took to her Instagram Stories and raved over the Wicked star.

“@arianagrande speechless so inspired blown away bowing down so proud of u ur unreal ily,” she gushed over the performer, completing the caption with a teary eyes emoji and three white hearts.

The Heart Attack songstress also added some cute white cat stickers and a moving heart graphic alongside the text.

In the photo, the Bang Bang singer is floating, suspending high above the stage, in midair while illuminated by a spotlight,

The crowd surrounds the stage, many holding up phones to record the moment.

Grande, 32, responded to the Let It Go singer’s praise. She reshared Lovato’s social media post on her own Instagram Stories, expressing admiration.

In addition to the Disney alum, Grande’s concert was attended by a crowd of fans and several other celebrities, including her former Victorious co-stars Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett.

She performed a 23-song set featuring recent tracks like yes, and? and the boy is mine, alongside classic hits like thank u, next and 7 rings.