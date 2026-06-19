Ariana Grande excites fans with fourth song title from new album 'Petal'

Ariana Grande is keeping fans on the edge of their seats, giving them something new to get excited about with each passing day.

Recently The Eternal Sunshine Tour superstar has been keeping fans eagerly anticipating the song names from her upcoming album, titled Petal.

The excitement surrounding the complete tracklist continues to grow as the singer keeps treating fans to new names on every concert.

Keeping fans hooked with every reveal, the fourth track of her eighth album is Stay.

For the unversed, the former Disney and Nickelodeon star is using her ongoing tour as a perfect channel to unveil the song names from her new record, set to release on July 31.

During her latest live show a countdown on the big, circular screen features a countdown.

For a split second, the screen “glitched” to display: “4. Stay.”

After the 7 Rings hitmaker revealed Kiss Me as the first track during the opening night in downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com on Saturday, June 13, fans were expecting a new title reveal in the second show.

The 32-year-old pop star didn’t disappoint and delivered it. While her newly released Hate That I Made You Love Me is the second track of the title track of the album got the third position as Stay is freshly confirmed to be the fourth track of the 12-track project.