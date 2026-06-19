 
Geo News

Katie Price admits she hates her 'thin' lips ahead of cosmetic fix

The mother-of-five has undergone an array of procedures over the years

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

Katie Price revealed that she is finally getting the bumps in her surgically enhanced lips fixed
Katie Price revealed that she is finally getting the bumps in her surgically enhanced lips fixed

Katie Price has revealed that she is finally getting the bumps in her surgically enhanced lips fixed.

Sharing a Facebook video on Wednesday, Katie, 48, pointed out where her 'butterfly' lip filler has migrated to above the natural lip border.

She said: 'Having an eyebrow tint. They look huge like that but obviously they won't stay like that. I've just had a blow dry.' Pointing to the bumps above her lips, she said: 'This will be sorted this week. All of that.

'My lips look so thin, I hate it. What do you guys think? They look too thin, look. I've got nothing in them.

'They make my teeth look massive.'

Her fans quickly took the comments section, writing: 'Tbh I would get testh changed and keep natural lips.'

'Teeth are massive.. nothing to do with the lips being thin, it would be a big improvement if you got smaller teeth.'

The mother-of-five has undergone an array of procedures over the years, including rhinoplasty, a silhouette facelift, 3D, veneers, lip fillers and Botox, culminating in her first facelift in 2017 and several boob jobs.

Meanwhile, Lee Andrews has vowed to answer all of Katie Price's questions about his disappearance in a subscription-only live stream.

It was later reported that the Katie's self-proclaimed billionaire, 43 husband, had been jailed at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegation.

However, he insists that he was captured at gunpoint after being suspected of espionage.

Anne Hathaway confirms she's expecting 3rd child with husband Adam Shulman
Anne Hathaway confirms she's expecting 3rd child with husband Adam Shulman
Jelly Roll breaks silence after Bunnie Xo's podcast about their divorce video
Jelly Roll breaks silence after Bunnie Xo's podcast about their divorce
Meghan Trainor's bold new look sparks hilarious reaction at home
Meghan Trainor's bold new look sparks hilarious reaction at home
Ariana Grande to Rihanna: Singers who don't need autotune to mesmerise audience
Ariana Grande to Rihanna: Singers who don't need autotune to mesmerise audience
Cruz Beckham shows support for David Beckham amid Brooklyn's new video drama
Cruz Beckham shows support for David Beckham amid Brooklyn's new video drama
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas bring heat to Miami with new thriller ‘Palm Grove'
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas bring heat to Miami with new thriller ‘Palm Grove'
Noah Price sparks criticism after calling Venezuela Fury 'my wife' on live video
Noah Price sparks criticism after calling Venezuela Fury 'my wife' on live video
Ariana Grande leaves Demi Lovato 'speechless' after latest concert
Ariana Grande leaves Demi Lovato 'speechless' after latest concert