Katie Price admits she hates her 'thin' lips ahead of cosmetic fix

Katie Price revealed that she is finally getting the bumps in her surgically enhanced lips fixed

Katie Price has revealed that she is finally getting the bumps in her surgically enhanced lips fixed.

Sharing a Facebook video on Wednesday, Katie, 48, pointed out where her 'butterfly' lip filler has migrated to above the natural lip border.

She said: 'Having an eyebrow tint. They look huge like that but obviously they won't stay like that. I've just had a blow dry.' Pointing to the bumps above her lips, she said: 'This will be sorted this week. All of that.

'My lips look so thin, I hate it. What do you guys think? They look too thin, look. I've got nothing in them.

'They make my teeth look massive.'

Her fans quickly took the comments section, writing: 'Tbh I would get testh changed and keep natural lips.'

'Teeth are massive.. nothing to do with the lips being thin, it would be a big improvement if you got smaller teeth.'

The mother-of-five has undergone an array of procedures over the years, including rhinoplasty, a silhouette facelift, 3D, veneers, lip fillers and Botox, culminating in her first facelift in 2017 and several boob jobs.

Meanwhile, Lee Andrews has vowed to answer all of Katie Price's questions about his disappearance in a subscription-only live stream.

It was later reported that the Katie's self-proclaimed billionaire, 43 husband, had been jailed at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegation.

However, he insists that he was captured at gunpoint after being suspected of espionage.