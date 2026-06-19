Noah Price sparks criticism after calling Venezuela Fury 'my wife' on live video

Earlier this week another clip of Noah went viral after he struggled to announce Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's newborn son's name

Fans could not hold back their emotions, calling out Noah Price, who is accused of being 'disrespectful' in a newly surfaced video.

For those unversed, daughter of boxing legend Tyson Fury tied the knot with Noah Price last month in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man.

Now in his latest video, Noah declared Venezuela, 16, is 'my wife now' as he read comments during a recent live.

As one comment read: 'You are disrespectful,' Noah asked: 'How am I disrespectful?'

Another fan replied: 'Her dad will see this,' as the 19-year-old hit back: 'It's alright let him see it. She's my wife now.'

At one point, he also shared that the pair don't share their finances after they were asked whether they have a shared bank account.

'She earns her money, I earn mine,' said Noah, as Venezuela joked: 'Yeah, what you gonna do about it.'

Noah went on to debunk the rumour that Tyson gave him £5million when he tied the knot with his daughter as he insisted: 'No Tyson did not give me £5million'.

Earlier this week another clip of Noah went viral after he struggled to announce Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's newborn son's name.

For the unversed, Tommy is Venezuela's uncle.