 
Geo News

Noah Price sparks criticism after calling Venezuela Fury 'my wife' on live video

Tommy Fury, the boxer and husband of influencer Molly-Mae Hague is Venezuela Fury's uncle

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

Earlier this week another clip of Noah went viral after he struggled to announce Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Furys newborn sons name
Earlier this week another clip of Noah went viral after he struggled to announce Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's newborn son's name 

Fans could not hold back their emotions, calling out Noah Price, who is accused of being 'disrespectful' in a newly surfaced video.

For those unversed, daughter of boxing legend Tyson Fury tied the knot with Noah Price last month in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man.

Now in his latest video, Noah declared Venezuela, 16, is 'my wife now' as he read comments during a recent live.

As one comment read: 'You are disrespectful,' Noah asked: 'How am I disrespectful?'

Another fan replied: 'Her dad will see this,' as the 19-year-old hit back: 'It's alright let him see it. She's my wife now.' 

At one point, he also shared that the pair don't share their finances after they were asked whether they have a shared bank account. 

'She earns her money, I earn mine,' said Noah, as Venezuela joked: 'Yeah, what you gonna do about it.'

Noah went on to debunk the rumour that Tyson gave him £5million when he tied the knot with his daughter as he insisted: 'No Tyson did not give me £5million'.

Earlier this week another clip of Noah went viral after he struggled to announce Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's newborn son's name. 

For the unversed, Tommy is Venezuela's uncle.

Anne Hathaway confirms she's expecting 3rd child with husband Adam Shulman
Anne Hathaway confirms she's expecting 3rd child with husband Adam Shulman
Jelly Roll breaks silence after Bunnie Xo's podcast about their divorce video
Jelly Roll breaks silence after Bunnie Xo's podcast about their divorce
Meghan Trainor's bold new look sparks hilarious reaction at home
Meghan Trainor's bold new look sparks hilarious reaction at home
Ariana Grande to Rihanna: Singers who don't need autotune to mesmerise audience
Ariana Grande to Rihanna: Singers who don't need autotune to mesmerise audience
Cruz Beckham shows support for David Beckham amid Brooklyn's new video drama
Cruz Beckham shows support for David Beckham amid Brooklyn's new video drama
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas bring heat to Miami with new thriller ‘Palm Grove'
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas bring heat to Miami with new thriller ‘Palm Grove'
Ariana Grande leaves Demi Lovato 'speechless' after latest concert
Ariana Grande leaves Demi Lovato 'speechless' after latest concert
Kim Kardashian 'declines' Lewis Hamilton idea of romance with stern message
Kim Kardashian 'declines' Lewis Hamilton idea of romance with stern message