Kim Kardashian 'declines' Lewis Hamilton idea of romance with stern message

If Monaco is Formula 1’s most glamorous stage, then Kim Kardashian knew exactly how to make an entrance.

The reality star and business mogul turned heads when she was spotted cheering on Lewis Hamilton during the Monaco Grand Prix, even capturing the Ferrari driver’s podium celebration from the sidelines.

Hamilton appeared equally delighted by the support, blowing Kim a kiss before spraying champagne in her direction.

"It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support," Lewis reportedly said.

But while fans are already picturing Kim as Formula 1’s newest powers partner, insiders claim she has no intention of becoming a full-time paddock fixture.

"She is absolutely loving the massive buzz and the shiny new power-couple status that being with Lewis has brought her – especially after all the attention she got in Monaco," a source told Heat magazine.

There is, however, one major condition.

According to insiders, Kim is not interested in reshaping her life around race weekends, private jets and the traditional F1 partner lifestyle.

"The typical F1 WAG lifestyle of getting in and out of helicopters and sitting in family rooms is boring for her," the source claimed. "And the idea that she’d tailor her life around the racing calendar is laughable."

After building a global empire that stretches from reality television to SKIMS, legal advocacy and business ventures, Kim reportedly is not willing to take a backseat in anyone else’s story.

"Kim refuses to live in anyone’s shadow. She’s made it clear that she isn’t about to compromise her throne for anyone."

The insider added, "If Lewis can’t find a way to accommodate her life in their relationship, she’s more than ready to walk away before things get any more serious."

For now, the romance appears to be accelerating. The question fans are asking? Can two global superstars share the same lane without either one hitting the brakes?