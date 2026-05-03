Olivia Rodrigo debuts new song during SNL return: Read 'Begged' lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo came to Saturday Night Live with heartbreak, eyeliner and at least a few thousand future TikTok edits already locked in.

The 23-year-old singer pulled double duty this weekend as both host and musical guest, marking her third appearance on the iconic late-night stage – and yes, she absolutely understood the assignment.

Rodrigo kicked things off with Drop Dead, one of the first tracks from her upcoming album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, co-written with Amy Allen and longtime collaborator Dan Nigro.

If the album title sounds emotionally dangerous, that’s because it probably is.

“I realised all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them,” Olivia recently told British Vogue.

“It was a creative challenge to write from a joyful place,” she added. “When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone, or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!”

Later in the show, Rodrigo debuted another new track, Begged, with surprise backing vocals from Weyes Blood – a pairing sad-girl music fans probably did not know they needed until now.

'Begged' lyrics

[Verse 1: Olivia Rodrigo]

All that I want

Is to know undoubtedly

That you just have eyes for me

Could you make it clear?

All that I want

Is to sit here silently

And watch movies on TV

What a shame, you're not here

Here to witness my devotion

And my endless well of needs

I'm an anchor in the ocean

You know I could never leave

[Chorus: Olivia Rodrigo & Weyes Blood]

So, I'm patient, you're learning, pretend it's not hurting, oh, woah (Oh, woah)

'Cause they say it's a virtue to not let good love slip away ('Way)

So, I'm cool and forgiving, I'll take what you'rе giving, oh, woah (Oh, ah)

But nothing's quite enough when I know that to gеt it, I begged

Yeah, to get it, I begged

[Verse 2: Olivia Rodrigo & Weyes Blood]

And I have this thought

When I lay in bed at night

That I feel trapped inside my life

Is that a normal thing to fight back the ways

Of a static lovers dread?

I'm overwhelmed, I'm underfed

And yet I still cling (Cling to hope like)

Cling to hope like snow on mountains (Careless)

Careless words melt it away (Melt away)

I'm a penny in a fountain, just waiting on my luck to change

[Chorus: Olivia Rodrigo & Weyes Blood]

So, I'm patient, you're learning, pretend it's not hurting, oh, woah (Oh, woah)

'Cause they say it's a virtue to not let good love slip away ('Way)

So, I'm cool and forgiving, I'll take what you're giving, oh, woah (Ooh, ah)

But nothing's quite enough when I know that to get it, I begged

Yeah, to get it, I begged

The album drops June 12, followed by Olivia’s massive 65-date Unravelled Tour kicking off in September.