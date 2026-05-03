Prince Harry dismisses 'half in, half out' backlash: 'Nonsense'

Prince Harry, who recently boldly confessed that he is still very much a working royal, made his feelings clear over the 'half in, half out' debate.

The world saw Harry and Meghan Markle undertaking several engagements during their trip to Australia, just like the royal family.

But the Sussexes' tour also brought them commercial benefits, which the late Queen never approved.

Harry offered the royal family before his exit to become a part-time working royal, but his granny spoiled his plan.

However, seeing him channelling his inner royal during the Sussexes foreign tours, royal experts called out the Duke of Sussex.

Royal author Valentine Low said, "The monarchy is meant to be above politics and commercial imperatives. This is exactly what the late Queen wanted to avoid."

In response, a source close to Harry dismissed reports of misusing his royal title and connections.

"This idea that he’s going against the wishes of the Queen by being half in, half out is nonsense. None of this is being done in the name of the institution," an insider told People.