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Prince William forced to come clean about key issue after intense scrutiny

Prince William takes decisive step to protect monarchy as King Charles returns with big news

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 03, 2026

Prince William appeared to have given into pressure to ward off anymore scandals that would hurt the royal family or jeopardise the future of the monarchy any further.

King Charles and his heir to the throne had come under scrutiny after a report discovered that the royals were earning “millions” off of “public bodies” including NHS, military, navy and prisons, sparking backlash from Britons.

It also caused suspicions since Prince of Wales did not reveal his earnings from the Duchy of Cornwall, breaking away from his father’s practice. Charles had been paying a hefty sum voluntarily in taxes from his Duchy, but William’s remained undisclosed.

Buckingham Palace has been preparing Prince William to be ready to take the reins of the monarchy “at a moment’s notice” regardless of Charles’s cancer treatment.

William already has big plans in the works to change the monarchy, hence he seems to have opted for transparency to clear the air surrounding the tax bills.

According to the report by The Sunday Times, William is in the top 0.002 per cent of British taxpayers as he shells out £7 million in income tax a year.

It is understood the prince pays the highest marginal rate of tax, 45 per cent, on his personal earnings.

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