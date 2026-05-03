Royal Princesses narrowly escape shocking attack amid celebration

The royal family was saved from a devastating disaster as an alleged plot for murder was foiled before it could have been executed.

According to AP, a 33-year-old man was detained on Friday and was found in possession of suspicious items which had a connection to a plot to harm Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands.

The investigation indicated that the man had allegedly been targeting the 22-year-old Amalia and 20-year-old Alexia for a February date in Hague.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday, according to the court scheduling order published on the website of The Hague Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Moreover, it stated that the suspect was in possession of two axes” with the words ‘Alexia’, ‘Mossad’, and ‘Sieg Heil’ carved into them, and he allegedly had a handwritten sheet with the words ‘Amalia’, ‘Alexia’, and ‘Bloodbath’”.

The news comes just days after Amalia, Alexia and Princess Ariane had come together with their parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to partake in the official celebrations in Dokkum, for King’s day celebrations.

Although, it seems that even though the news had understood to cause some distress for the royals, they appeared in good spirits despite it.

This is not the first attempt to hurt the Dutch heir to the throne, Princess Amalia as threats to her life intensified. She was forced to give up her school life and couldn’t leave the house as an “enormous consequence of her life”.

The Royal House has not yet issued a statement on the latest threat.