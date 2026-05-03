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Prince Harry's true feelings over King Charles missing Montecito reunion

Prince Harry ‘reacts’ to King Charles’s quiet show of support over important matter

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 03, 2026

Prince Harry&apos;s true feelings over King Charles missing Montecito reunion

The physical distance between Prince Harry and King Charles has been significantly less in the past week but still there was no opportunity for the father-and-son to meet.

While the optics may appear to be unfavourable the Sussexes on the reconciliation front, things are somewhat positive behind the scenes, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.

She shared that even though Charles couldn’t see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during his visit, Harry is understanding of the fact how “high risk” the trip had been and the crucial mission the monarch was on.

Moreover, the Duke of Sussex was probably pleased how things went down at the White House, especially after he had made a similar appeal.

It seems that Charles and Harry are united on key matter in the global affairs: to end the war in Ukraine.

Bond claimed that Harry probably felt that the President Trump “didn’t deserve all the reflected glory of having the King and Queen at the White House”.

However, he would have been “quietly proud of the way Charles skilfully delivered some quite pointed and political ripostes to the things Trump has been saying”.

She explained to The Mirror, “Harry stands united with his father on the need to support Ukraine, for example. And he would have appreciated his father’s nuanced putdown of Trump’s insults about British service men and women and our naval power.”

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