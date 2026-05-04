Yvette Cooper praises ‘truly historic’ royal tour marking America’s anniversary

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has shared a glimpse of the King and Queen’s landmark U.S. tour on Sunday.

Hailing it as a celebration of “250 years of partnership and alliance” between Britain and America.

Accompanying Their Majesties throughout the visit was Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who appears in the video reflecting on what she described as a “truly historic” moment.

Speaking from the United States, she called it “a real honour” to join King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a state visit marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The trip, rich in symbolism and substance, saw the King deliver a notable address to the U.S. Congress alongside high-level engagements at the White House.

The royal programme extended far beyond politics, encompassing business forums, technology discussions, charity initiatives, and community-led celebrations designed to spotlight the enduring ties between the two nations.

At the heart of the visit was a clear message: unity, even in moments of difference.

Echoing the King’s words to Congress, Cooper revealed the shared commitment to democratic values and collective security.

“Whatever our differences, we stand together,” she said, highlighting cooperation in areas such as trade, innovation, and intelligence.

The milestone visit not only honoured centuries of shared history but also looked firmly ahead-reinforcing a modern alliance built on economic collaboration, technological advancement, and global security.