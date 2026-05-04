Danish Royal marks Milestone moment surrounded by family in the US

Countess Athena of Monpezat has stepped into a new chapter of her life, celebrating a milestone surrounded by family in Washington, D.C.

The 14-year-old daughter of Princess Marie of Denmark and Prince Joachim of Denmark was confirmed on Saturday at Georgetown Lutheran Church, marking the important rite of passage with grace.

Newly released photographs shared by the Danish Royal Family captured a confident Athena, who only recently celebrated her birthday in January.

Standing proudly by her side were her parents, with Prince Joachim in a navy suit and Princess Marie wearing a vibrant floral dress.





Her older brother, Count Henrik of Monpezat, 16, appeared in a warm portrait with his younger sister, while her half-brothers, Count Nikolai of Monpezat and Count Felix of Monpezat, joined the celebration in sharp suits.

The celebration comes as the family continues their life in the United States, having relocated to Washington, D.C. in 2023 to support Prince Joachim’s diplomatic role.