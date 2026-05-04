Duchess of Gloucester opens landmark diagnostic centre transforming healthcare

The Duchess of Gloucester marked a significant milestone in healthcare for the Isle of Wight.

On Friday, 1 May 2026, as she officially opened a state-of-the-art Community Diagnostic Centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport.

During her visit, she toured the purpose built facility, which has already begun transforming access to vital scans, tests, and health checks for island residents.





The Duchess met with staff from across the centre, hearing firsthand how expanded diagnostic capacity and streamlined care pathways are cutting waiting times and improving outcomes.

Welcomed by senior leaders from Isle of Wight NHS Trust, including Chair Jenni Douglas-Todd and Chief Strategy Officer Michelle Stanley.

A particularly meaningful moment came as the Duchess met members of the Isle of Wight Youth Forum, who have worked alongside paediatric teams to shape the design and atmosphere of the children’s emergency facilities.

The visit concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, officially marking the opening of the Community Diagnostic Centre.