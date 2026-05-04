Alan Cumming on ‘X-Men' stars: 'Bonded in Trauma'

Alan Cumming has revealed that he and his fellow X-Men co-stars have remained "bonded in trauma" following their difficult experiences on the set of the 2003 sequel, X2.

Speaking at the TriBeCa Ball in New York on 20 April, the Emmy-winning actor explained that the cast has stayed in close contact over the last twenty years precisely because the original filming process was so gruelling.

Cumming is set to reprise his fan-favourite role as the teleporting mutant Nightcrawler in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release in December 2026.

Reflecting on his relationships with the original cast, Cumming noted that he has stayed very chummy with Sir Ian McKellen and has seen quite a lot of Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, and Rebecca Romijn over the decades.

He suggested that when a group of people go through a particularly distressing professional experience together, it creates a lasting connection.

While he didn't reunite with everyone for the new Avengers project due to the fragmented nature of modern filming, the bonds formed during those early superhero days clearly haven't faded.

The actor has been famously candid about his misery during the production of X2, previously describing the experience as "awful" for several reasons.

He spent up to five hours a day in a makeup chair to achieve Nightcrawler’s signature blue look and has often spoken about the challenges of working with the film's director, Bryan Singer.

However, Cumming described returning to the character for Avengers: Doomsday as a surprisingly healing experience.

He praised the directors of the new film, referring to them as "the brothers", for fostering a supportive environment where every person on set feels valued, which was a world away from his first outing in the role.

Fans will see Cumming return to the big screen alongside a massive ensemble cast that includes Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston, as well as fellow X-Men veterans Rebecca Romijn and Kelsey Grammer.

For Cumming, going back to a character he never expected to play again has been a "really lovely" full-circle moment.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive in theatres on 18 December 2026, marking over twenty years since Nightcrawler first appeared in the mutant franchise.