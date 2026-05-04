Meghan Markle leaves Montecito for emotional reunion with family

Meghan Markle stepped out solo for a surprise reunion with a special member of the family just two days after it was revealed that her estranged father has returned to the US.

The Duchess of Sussex, dressed an elegant beige turtleneck, made an appearance in Chicago. She had reportedly taken a solo trip to to attend an important ceremony on Saturday.

She was at the First Communion ceremony of her godson held at the Holy Name Cathedral. Meghan is the godmother of her college friend’s son. The trip was a brief one, as confirmed by a source.

The insider told People Magazine that Meghan had arrived early to the church and waited with the family members and friends in the pews.

Moreover, there were no special preparations done for her arrival and neither was there any protocol in place particularly for the Duchess.