 
Geo News

Meghan Markle leaves Montecito for emotional reunion with family

Meghan Markle makes solo trip just two days after father Thomas Markle returns to US

By
A. Akmal
|

Published May 04, 2026

Meghan Markle leaves Montecito for emotional reunion with family
Meghan Markle leaves Montecito for emotional reunion with family

Meghan Markle stepped out solo for a surprise reunion with a special member of the family just two days after it was revealed that her estranged father has returned to the US.

The Duchess of Sussex, dressed an elegant beige turtleneck, made an appearance in Chicago. She had reportedly taken a solo trip to to attend an important ceremony on Saturday. 

She was at the First Communion ceremony of her godson held at the Holy Name Cathedral. Meghan is the godmother of her college friend’s son. The trip was a brief one, as confirmed by a source.

The insider told People Magazine that Meghan had arrived early to the church and waited with the family members and friends in the pews.

Moreover, there were no special preparations done for her arrival and neither was there any protocol in place particularly for the Duchess.

Princess Royal attends White Ensign Ceremony in Chatham
Princess Royal attends White Ensign Ceremony in Chatham
Regent's Park unveils a living tribute to Queen Elizabeth II video
Regent's Park unveils a living tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry's true feelings over King Charles missing Montecito reunion
Prince Harry's true feelings over King Charles missing Montecito reunion
Kate Middleton takes bold step for George, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton takes bold step for George, Charlotte, Louis
Royal Princesses narrowly escape shocking attack amid celebration
Royal Princesses narrowly escape shocking attack amid celebration
Prince William forced to come clean about key issue after intense scrutiny video
Prince William forced to come clean about key issue after intense scrutiny
Prince Harry dismisses 'half in, half out' backlash: 'Nonsense' 
Prince Harry dismisses 'half in, half out' backlash: 'Nonsense' 
King Charles returns home with good news for scandal-hit royal family 
King Charles returns home with good news for scandal-hit royal family 