King Charles refuses to let cancer stop him as bold new plans revealed

King Charles unveiled his true feelings over the success of the US tour, and surprisingly, it is not the same as the Britons'.

The monarch earned all the praise and respect for displaying his soft diplomatic skills and asking for peace in the presence of Donald Trump.

His visit was dubbed a "personal triumph" as he strengthened ties between the UK and the US.

But the monarch vowed not to stop here despite his health problems.

A royal aide revealed that Charles has set his sights on his next foreign tours and major achievements.

As per the Mirror, "He is not a man to dwell long on what some may consider yesterday's successes; he is always looking towards tomorrow's opportunities."

"We've tried to encourage him to feel positive, and he has, about the way that the American leg has gone, but his mind is already on what he can achieve next, rather than what he achieved this week," the royal source added.

It is important to mention that King Charles is expected to visit Antigua and Barbuda in the Autumn.

The upcoming trip holds significance as the monarch will play a key role at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in his role as head of the Commonwealth.