King Charles expresses heartfelt hopes for Prince Archie ahead of big day

King Charles has been lauded as a doting grandfather given his sweet interactions with the Waleses children during public appearance, including testimonials from close sources.

Moreover, the monarch is moving ahead with reconciliation efforts with his younger son Prince Harry with hopes that he would be able to see his two grandchildren.

Even though Charles had been in the US last week he could not meet with his grandchildren given the busy schedule of the visit.

Despite having met Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet only a handful of times, Charles holds a special place for the Sussex children as well. Hence, a forthcoming big day for Harry and Meghan’s first-born would be somewhat upsetting for the monarch, according to a royal expert.

“I think King Charles is full of regrets over the whole situation, he definitely wouldn’t have wanted it to go this way,” Duncan Larcombe told The Mirror. “He has spoken about how much he enjoys being a grandparent.”

Another royal expert shared that there would be some “sadness” if Archie and Lilibet are brought up during some point of the royal engagements.

It is understood that Charles would want nothing more than to reunite with his grandchildren. According to report, when the children had come to the UK for the late Queen’s jubilee Charles was “thrilled to spend time with his grandchildren”.

The update comes just as King Charles shared a public birthday greeting for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.