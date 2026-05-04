Buckingham Palace announces Princess Eugenie's delightful baby news

After months of turmoil for the royal family, owing to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s disgrace, happiness is graced the royal household once again.

Buckingham Palace finally confirmed the good news about Princess Eugenie after she sparked speculation over a new baby on the way.

King Charles’s niece, who finally returned to social media on Sunday, is expecting her third baby with a delightful statement along with a photo of Eugenie’s two sons, August and Ernest holding a photo of ultrasound of their sibling.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer,” the statement read.

“August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family,” it continued. “His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

The announcement was made after King Charles had returned to the UK following his crucial mission in the back-to-back overseas visit. The monarch had been visiting the US with Queen Camilla and then continued to Bermuda for a solo tour of two days.

It is understood that the announcement was held back for the King’s return and for Eugenie to have her uncle share the news with the public.