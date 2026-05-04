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Princess Eugenie celebrates her third pregnancy with Justin Bieber song

King Charles sends blessings to Princess Eugenie as royal baby is on the way

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 04, 2026

Princess Eugenie celebrates her third pregnancy with Justin Bieber song
Princess Eugenie celebrates her third pregnancy with Justin Bieber song

Princess Eugenie finally broke her silence over her third pregnancy with a joyful announcement.

On May 4, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughter took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed that she is set to welcome her third child.

"Baby Brooksbank due 2026!" she captioned an adorable photo featuring her two sons, August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2).

Princess Eugenie celebrates her third pregnancy with Justin Bieber song

The highlight of Eugenie's delightful post was her song selection, and it was none other than Justin Bieber's Baby, everyone's all-time favourite. 

King Charles sent blessings to his niece, putting an end to speculations about the dark future of Eugenie and Beatrice with a new statement.

Princess Eugenie was dubbed Her Royal Highness, showcasing that the monarch and royal family still give the same respect and value to Andrew's daughters.

According to the royal family, the baby is expected to arrive this summer.

Eugenie and Jack's sons, August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2), are also very "excited to have another sibling join the family.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."

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