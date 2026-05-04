Crucible final gets heated as fan thrown out of World Snooker Championship

During the World Snooker Championship final on Sunday, May 3, at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, the match took a dramatic turn.

The interruption caused by a fan during the final of the World Snooker Championship led to her ejection from the stadium.

A protester interrupted the final match, which is being played between Shaun Murphy and Wu Yize.

During the third frame, a woman jumped the rail into the play area, appearing to shout something.

The match referee Rob Spencer intervened and the protester was kicked out from the Crucible arena by security.

During the 100-minute semi-final frame between Mark Allen and Wu, it was the experienced official who stepped out to talk with referee Marcel Eckardt.

For context, that match was also interrupted by someone from amongst the crowd, who was removed by the security.

After the first day of buzzing play in the final, Wu Yize led Shaun Murphy 10-7, but there’s more to come today on Early Bank Holiday at Sheffield Theatre, South Yorkshire, England.

For the unversed, the World Snooker Championship is ranked as the most prestigious and the longest-held tournament in pro snooker, started in 1927.