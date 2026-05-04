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King Charles Epstein nightmare not over yet as ‘Project Camilla' surfaces

King Charles lands in fresh bombshell crisis just as royal family celebrates good news

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 04, 2026

King Charles Epstein nightmare not over yet as ‘Project Camilla&apos; surfaces
King Charles Epstein nightmare not over yet as ‘Project Camilla’ surfaces

King Charles, who had returned back to the UK after marking two important mission overseas to delightful news to his niece Princess Eugenie’s third pregnancy, could not catch a break before the next bombshell.

The monarch had been dealing with the Epstein crisis, especially in connection to his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to shield the monarchy from the dark shadow of the horrifying scandal.

However, as it turns out the nightmare is not yet over as Queen Camilla now finds herself somewhat involved as new details emerged.

In the latest report by The Sunday Times, former British Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson, who has been deeply connected to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein similar to Andrew, also shares a link to the monarch himself.

According to PR expert Mark Bolland, the disgraced politician was brought on by Charles just months before Princess Diana’s death as part of the campaign “Project Camilla,” to “rehabilitate” the then- Camilla Parker Bowles image in the public.

Charles had been in constant contact with Mandelson in “late-night calls” to work out a PR strategy for themselves.

Even if Charles had no clue about Mandelson’s shady ties with Epstein at the time, it does not bode well with the public that is still angry about the monarch not taking a strict enough action for Andrew.

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