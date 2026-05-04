Prince William, Kate Middleton give shock to fans with Eugenie decision

Prince William, Kate Middleton step back from joyful royal event

Prince William and Princess Kate stepped back from royal celebrations in a surprising move despite King Charles' approval.

On May 4, the royal family and Princess Eugenie disclosed the little secret they are keeping from the fans.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter, Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are set to welcome their third child this summer.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it is confirmed that King Charles has been informed about the delightful chapter of Eugenie's life.

The adorable photo used for the baby announcement featured the Princess' sons, August, 5 and Ernest, 2, holding a sonogram.

The King's spokesperson shared that the brothers are "very excited to have another sibling join the family."

However, fans were left stunned by not seeing any reaction from the Prince and Princess of Wales, who often show love on such occasions.

The Waleses' team either reshared the royal family's official post on their Instagram stories or left a heart reaction on the post.

It could be a stern message from William and Kate that they no longer entertain those members of the firm who, in this or that way, portray the monarchy in a negative light.