Meghan Markle returns with heartfelt video after Eugenie's announcement

Meghan Markle let her presence be felt on social media as a new heartfelt video was released after Princess Eugenie's baby announcement.

The Duchess of Sussex made a special appearance in a YouTube program, Get Down with Sean and Marley, during her and Prince Harry's Australia trip.

The brothers, who have Down syndrome, dropped the video at the same time as Palace's confirmation about Eugenie's third pregnancy.

Sean and Marley shared, "In April 2025, we made a video re-creating one of Meghan’s recipes from her cooking show on Netflix.

"She saw our video and sent us some beautiful gifts with a handwritten note, saying how much she loved our video!

"Fast forward a year later, and we got to meet her while she was visiting Sydney! We decided to return the favour and give her some gifts that represented Australia."

Moreover, Meghan also received a bunch of sweet presents for herself, Prince Harry and their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex's return on social media came after King Charles sent warm wishes to Eugenie, who is expecting her third child.

It is unclear whether the Sussexes, who share a good bond with Eugenie, have extended warm greetings to her ahead of the baby's arrival.