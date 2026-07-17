Meghan Markle’s friend reveals Duchess real heartbreak after UK return

Meghan Markle was reportedly forced to visit the UK even after her zero interest, a friend of the Duchess has explained her real heartbreak.

The Duchess swallowed a bitter pill for Harry. But in doing so, she showed exactly how far she’ll go for the people she loves.

She would have experienced feelings of humiliation and profound sadness during her return to Britain after a four-year absence, claimed her friends.

A source close to the pair described the circumstances surrounding the visit as "quite stressful."

Undoubtedly, she might have been in total upsetting situation as the trip saw her remain entirely out of public view throughout her time in the country.

Another insider told there was "a lot of sadness" after Meghan's hopes of publicly supporting her husband at events in London and Birmingham collapsed.

The Duke had originally intended for Meghan and their children to accompany him throughout the five-day visit, which centred on Invictus Games commitments and his former charitable organisations.

However, Harry ultimately travelled to Britain on his own. Just hours before his arrival in London, the situation descended into further turmoil when an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace was rescinded.

Meghan subsequently postponed her journey and travelled to the country covertly, accompanied by seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet.

A friend of the couple told People magazine that Meghan would have felt "humiliated" by how events transpired.

Confusion mounted when Harry's spokesman that he would be staying at the royal residence, but Palace aides subsequently made clear he had responded too late.

"This is not the first time it has not been plain sailing with correspondence or trying to make things work," the insider added.