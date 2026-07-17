King Charles and Queen confirmed for First State visit to Spain in 40 years

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to make a historic State Visit to Spain in the second half of 2027.

The visit, which has not yet been given an official date, will be the first State Visit by a British monarch to Spain since Queen Elizabeth II travelled there in 1988.

The announcement comes after the European Union and the United Kingdom reached a long-awaited agreement on Gibraltar, ending years of uncertainty following Brexit.

The treaty, signed in Brussels by European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, UK Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, and Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, entered provisional application this week.

One of its biggest changes is the removal of the long-standing land border checks between Gibraltar and the neighbouring Spanish town of La Línea de la Concepción.

Despite the agreement, both governments have maintained their long-held positions on sovereignty.

Spain has insisted it has not changed its claim over Gibraltar, while the British government says the deal fully protects UK sovereignty and the operation of British military facilities on the Rock.

The deal also comes at a time of strong economic and cultural links between the two countries.

Around 408,000 British citizens live in Spain, while approximately 427,000 Spaniards live in the UK.