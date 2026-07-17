Meghan Markle blasted for keeping Archie, Lilibet away from King Charles

Royal commentatros have weighed in on King Charles’ meeting with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Many are calling it a meaningful and long-awaited moment, others suspect the couple’s sudden change of mind.

In the latest episode of GB Mums, Nana Akua slammed the Sussex for keeping their children away from the Palace and their royal relatives.

Nana Akua said: "Well, I really don't like the look of it. I'm glad they've finally done it, right? But what I hate is when people use their children as bargaining chips, and in my view that's what they've done."

She went on: "They have used it to try and get the security detail that Harry continues to demand, and they've kind of used it as an ugly tool to manipulate, and I think be slightly unkind to the grandparents."

She explained: "They're really lucky they've got grandparents... They're lucky they've got the King, probably the most powerful man in this country, as someone who can help."

"It was wrong of them, I think, to deny the children that opportunity because if I were their child and I got older, I'd be like, 'Why didn't you take me to meet them?' I'd be really angry."

She added: "It's quite sad really, isn't it? Those poor children, they don't really have any extended family that they know. They don't know their cousins. Meghan's estranged from her half-siblings. Meghan's got her mom—perhaps they're close to her—but otherwise they've got absolutely no one. I think extended family is important."

They have one tea with the King and Queen. It's not like a proper relationship with grandparents, she added.

The experts also compared it to the Prince and Princess of Wales's children, saying: "They're so close to the King and the Queen, and also so close to the Middletons. It's such a lovely, rich family life to have, isn't it?"