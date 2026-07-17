Princess Charlotte's bond with one royal member revealed

Princess Charlotte is particularly close to one companion away from official duties.

The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales has often been seen enjoying warm moments with her wider family, and one memorable exchange with Lady Louise offered a glimpse of the close relationship the two cousins share.

During the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Charlotte couldn't hide her excitement when she spotted the then-18-year-old Lady Louise among the royal party.

The young princess greeted her cousin with an enthusiastic wave, prompting Louise to smile warmly and wave straight back.

She was equally pleased to see the rest of the Edinburgh family, with Prince Edward returning her cheerful greeting as they arrived for the event.

Lady is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. She has often been described as one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite grandchildren and shared a close relationship with the late monarch throughout her life.

Charlotte and Louise also share a lasting family connection through their names.

Both have Elizabeth as a middle name, chosen in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.