Royal office issues update on key Palace meeting after Harry reunion

Royal office shared details about Princess Anne's important meeting as she continued promoting King Charles' mission.

The royal family of Thailand released a series of photos, showcasing the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, in discussion with Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) and Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya.

According to Thailand's royal office, "On July 16, 2026, at 5:07 PM, the King and the Queen received HRH Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, at Amporn Sathan Palace, Dusit Palace, on the occasion of their visit to Thailand."

Princess Anne has been in the headlines for the past few days. First, she and Sir Timothy Laurence completed their three-day South Korea tour.

They have been undertaking engagements in Thailand now.

It is pertinent to note that the royal family of Thailand shared an update about hosting Princess Anne following King Charles reunion with Prince Harry and his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet.