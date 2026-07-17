 
Geo News

Royal office issues update on key Palace meeting after Harry reunion

Photos of key royal members with King and Queen have been released

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 17, 2026

Royal office issues update on key Palace meeting after Harry reunion
Royal office issues update on key Palace meeting after Harry reunion

Royal office shared details about Princess Anne's important meeting as she continued promoting King Charles' mission.

The royal family of Thailand released a series of photos, showcasing the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, in discussion with Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) and Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya.

According to Thailand's royal office, "On July 16, 2026, at 5:07 PM, the King and the Queen received HRH Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, at Amporn Sathan Palace, Dusit Palace, on the occasion of their visit to Thailand."

Princess Anne has been in the headlines for the past few days. First, she and Sir Timothy Laurence completed their three-day South Korea tour.

They have been undertaking engagements in Thailand now.

It is pertinent to note that the royal family of Thailand shared an update about hosting Princess Anne following King Charles reunion with Prince Harry and his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet. 

Make us preferred on Google
King Charles marks Queen Camilla 79th birthday with meaningful announcement
King Charles marks Queen Camilla 79th birthday with meaningful announcement
Meghan Markle 'secret' comes out after she accepts King Charles offer
Meghan Markle 'secret' comes out after she accepts King Charles offer
Young Prince seen with hand injury in King and Queen reunion photo
Young Prince seen with hand injury in King and Queen reunion photo
Prince Harry shares William's pain in first message after royal meeting
Prince Harry shares William's pain in first message after royal meeting
Prince Harry must accept one reality to rebuild ties with King Charles
Prince Harry must accept one reality to rebuild ties with King Charles
Prince William's biggest summer priority wasn't England's World Cup campaign
Prince William's biggest summer priority wasn't England's World Cup campaign
Meghan Markle's Emmy Award nomination sparks outrage
Meghan Markle's Emmy Award nomination sparks outrage
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet people behind Dorset's vital charities
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet people behind Dorset's vital charities