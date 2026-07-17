Princess Anne's special Thai accessory and PM meeting featured in new Palace update

Buckingham Palace has shared a fresh look at Princess Anne's official visit to Thailand, releasing a collection of photographs from her engagements in Bangkok as she continued representing King Charles overseas.

In a post on social media, the Palace wrote: "The Princess Royal is in Thailand!" while inviting followers to look back at the visit, which focused on celebrating the relationship between the UK and Thailand.

Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, began the programme by attending Play for Change, a youth development event at Chumchonmoobanpattana School supported by Save the Children and the Liverpool Football Club Foundation.

During the visit, Anne met children from across Thailand, including young people from refugee and migrant families and communities facing social and economic challenges in Bangkok.





Speaking at the event, she stressed the importance of sport in building confidence, teamwork and resilience.

The Princess also held talks with Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, during an audience at Government House before joining the British Embassy's annual reception marking King Charles III's official birthday.

One of the visit's highlights saw Anne travel to Chulalongkorn University, where she met Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Her cultural programme continued at Bangkok's National Museum, where she viewed an exhibition tracing the diplomatic relationship between Britain and Thailand.

She also toured the collection of ceremonial royal chariots currently being restored ahead of the future funerals of Queen Sirikit and Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Princess Anne later attended a gala performance at the National Theatre of Thailand alongside Sir Tim Laurence and British Ambassador Mark Gooding, meeting performers after the show.

At the British Embassy's King's Birthday Party, Anne carried a traditional Yan Lipao clutch, handcrafted from a wild climbing vine native to southern Thailand.

According to Thai media, the bag was designed by Noppharat Thara and drew inspiration from the original Brown-Black Lipao Craft Naparat design, as well as the Thai Textiles Trend Book Spring/Summer 2025.

The publication was edited by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, under the theme "Threads of Wisdom."