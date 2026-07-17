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Beatrice begins new chapter with Edo despite Andrew, Sarah heartbreak

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may end tension rumours with Beatrice with new Instagram post

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Web Desk
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Published July 17, 2026

Beatrice begins new chapter with Edo despite Andrew, Sarah heartbreak
Beatrice begins new chapter with Edo despite Andrew, Sarah heartbreak

Princess Beatrice entered into a new chapter of her life with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi despite family tensions.

The eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has been facing the heat of the alleged 'crimes' committed by their parents.

This scandal also reportedly disturbed her dynamics with the property developer Edo.

However, Jennie Bond believes that the couple has overcome these obstacles and is expected to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary by spending quality time with each other.

As per the Mirror, the royal expert said, "The traditional gift for a sixth wedding anniversary is something on the theme of iron – representing strength and durability."

"Beatrice and Edo have certainly endured a testing time during their marriage, as even their wedding had to be first postponed and then completely scaled down because of the Covid pandemic," she said.

But, Jennie quoted Edo, and Beatrice's joint appearance at Peter Phillips wedding and there all seemed well between the two.

"It seems that Edo is quite often away on business, and Beatrice also has a very busy life as a working mum. But I’m sure they will find time to celebrate this milestone in their young marriage," Jennie shared. 

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