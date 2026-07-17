King Charles axes 143-year tradition with bold new plan

King Charles has made a surprising decision by striking an agreement to replace traditional Sandringham Flower Show at royal residence.

In a historic move, The Royal Horticultural Society is set to stage its inaugural flower show at a royal residence next week.

The RHS Sandringham Flower Show will entertain visitors from July 22 to 26 at the Norfolk estate, marking a significant departure for the gardening charity.

This landmark event will replace more than 100-year-old traditional Sandringham Flower Show for this year. The original show, established in 1881 and organised by a volunteer committee trust, will resume in 2027 and 2028.

The 77-year-old monarch and his 78-year-old wife Queen Camilla will make their entrance by carriage on Wednesday, the opening day of the five-day event.

During their visit, the royal couple will tour the RHS Royal Legacy Garden, a creation by garden designer Catherine MacDonald developed in partnership with the King himself.

The Sandringham Estate has entered into an agreement permitting the RHS to stage a horticultural show at the location once every three years. Following this year's inaugural event, the next RHS show at the royal residence is scheduled for 2029.

The programme includes competitions for fruit and vegetables, floristry presentations and educational talks, plus demonstrations from prominent figures in the gardening world.