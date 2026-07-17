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Queen Camilla says 'thank you' after book lovers approve her initiative

Royal family shares new video message honouring Queen Camilla

By
Web Desk
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Published July 17, 2026

Queen Camilla says thank you after book lovers approve her initiative
Queen Camilla says 'thank you' after book lovers approve her initiative

Queen Camilla expressed gratitude after receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her well-wishers.

However, the Queen shifted the attention from her birthday celebration and put it on a cause close to her heart, which is reading.

To mark her special day, Camilla announced a new initiative which will promote reading among kids.

Author Katherine Rundell's Impossible Creatures will be given to every Year 6 and P6 child across the UK as a gift this festive season.

The writer shared a video message, thanking the Queen for making efforts with the Queen’s Christmas Present programme, celebrating the National Year of Reading 2026.

In a personal statement, Katherine said, "The Queen's gift is given at the best possible time. This is the National Year of Reading, a celebration and reminder that the things that reading gives us – creative imagination, intellectual freedom, critical thinking, ethical compassion, good jokes, delight in great ideas – must be at the heart of our future and our democracy.

"I'm so immensely honoured and thrilled that Impossible Creatures will be put in the hands of so many brilliant young readers."

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