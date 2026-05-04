Princess Kate and William's personal note resurfaces after 15 years

A touching royal throwback has resurfaced just in time for a milestone anniversary.

London-based military tailors Kashket & Partners have opened their archives to share a deeply personal note from the Princess of Wales and Prince William.

Marking 15 years since their fairytale ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the tailoring house took to Instagram on Sunday describing it as “one of the proudest chapters” in its history.

The brand famously crafted not only Prince William’s military uniform, but also that of his best man, Prince Harry, alongside outfits for page boys and more than 2,000 ceremonial uniforms worn during the grand occasion.

At the heart of the post was a handwritten letter from Catherine, dated shortly after the wedding.

In elegant cursive, she thanked the team for their “hard work during the wedding preparations,” noting that “the little toys looked wonderful” and that she was “thrilled with the results.”

She also expressed appreciation for the time and care taken during fittings, adding warmly that the experience “really couldn’t have been easier.”

Signed simply “Catherine,” the note ends with kind regards and a sentiment that it would serve as “a small reminder of the day.”

Kashket & Partners accompanied the post with a heartfelt message of congratulations, honouring the Kate and William on their milestone and reflecting on the global significance of the day, watched by millions around the world.