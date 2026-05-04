Taylor Swift Met Gala appearance sends fans wild with subtle clue

Taylor Swift has not been seen at the Met Gala red carpet since 2016, but Swifties are expecting something might change this year.

The 36-year-old pop superstar can break her decade-long spell away from the fashion event because of subtle hints being dropped by high profile insiders.

This year, Beyonce is co-chairing the event, which has reportedly brought many celebrities out of their hiatus and they would be making an appearance at the biggest night of fashion, on May 4.

Fans believe that one of those high profile celebrities could be the Grammy winner, who might be making her Met Gala debut with husband-to-be Travis Kelce.

Coincidentally, or not, Swift is also currently in New York City, where the famous event is held.

While there has been no confirmation from Swift's side or the organisers' side, Swifties have been speculating and reminiscing about her appearances at the event.

During her last Met Gala appearance, Swift debuted her "bleachella" look as she appeared in a short platinum bob, when the theme of the event was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

The Opalite hitmaker was also a co-chair that year.

While excited fans hoped that "PLSSS we need a reunion of the biggest pop stars of this century pls," others also argued that "She doesn’t need the Met gala. The Met Gala needs her. Just like she doesn’t need a Super Bowl. The Super Bowl needs Taylor. Back in the day 10 years ago, she wanted to be seen by the industry and the media. She doesn’t need that now."

Swifties only have to wait and find out.