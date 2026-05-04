Mary Berry calls baking with William and Kate ‘proudest moment’ ahead of honour

Mary Berry has revealed that her proudest television memory came not from a baking triumph, but from sharing the kitchen with Prince William, and Princess Kate during their festive special, A Berry Royal Christmas.

The beloved cook and broadcaster is set to receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards as a fitting tribute to a career that has inspired generations to step into the kitchen.

Reacting to the honour, Berry admitted she was “completely overwhelmed,” adding that she “couldn’t believe it” when she first heard the news.

Reflecting on decades in television, it was her 2019 Christmas special that stood out above all.

The programme saw the Prince and Princess of Wales joining her in preparing festive treats.

“We had a lot of laughs,” she said, recalling how the royal couple fully embraced the moment.

“They put their whole heart into making roulades and achieved great things,” Berry shared, offering a glowing verdict on their baking skills.

Catherine’s confidence in the kitchen came as no surprise, she revealed during filming that she personally bakes birthday cakes for her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.