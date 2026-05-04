‘Star Wars’ Day 2026: Everything to know about celebrations, new content

Fans worldwide are celebrating May 4th as “Star Wars” Day, featuring the pun “May the 4th Be With You,” a play on the iconic “May the Force be with you” phrase.

The new Nielsen data reveals that the fans streamed a staggering 33 billion minutes, which makes around 550 million hours in 2025.

Fans rely on Disney+ as a primary streaming home for the beloved franchise.

The "Star Wars" movies were consumed mostly, making up 44.2% of the total viewing time. Live action constituted 38.9% and animation comprised 16.8%, while documentaries on the movie series were only 0.2%. The highest consumer of "Star Wars" films included "A New Hope," followed by "The Phantom Menace," and "Rogue One."

In the live-action series category, “Andor” secured the top spot with 7.4 billion minutes viewed.

New content for 2026

In 2026, the franchise announced the streaming release of “Star Wars: Maul-Shadow Lord” on Disney+. Additionally, another film titled “The Mandalorian and Grogu” is set for its theatrical release in the same year.

Merchandise Highlights

There will be exclusive collectibles available at a discount during the holiday season, like the Boushh Helmet, which is a replica of the disguise worn by Princess Leia in "Return of the Jedi," among others.

Events and Activities

To celebrate the day, fans can participate in themed trivia nights in New York City and other major cities. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is also confirmed for May 4 and May 6, featuring character meet-and-greet in Galaxy’s Edge.

In Los Angeles, there’s also an Academy Museum event that is organised with crafting and cosplay-based science activities.

Disney store has announced merchandise drops such as animatronic Grogu, new Darth Vader collection, Starbucks mugs, and Mandalorian helmets.