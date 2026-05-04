Princess Kate's brother James reveals big truth about Catherine, Pippa

Kate Middleton's younger brother, James Middleton, has revealed interesting things about his sisters, Pippa Matthews and Princess Catherine.

James, 39, went on to explain a big truth about siblings, saying that they bonded over a shared hobby.

He stated beekeeping is a passion they all have, and the trio regularly swaps jars of honey from their respective hives.

The 39-year-old said: "Within the family, we're often exchanging a jar for a jar. It's incredible how different places produce different types of honey and different-tasting honey."

To an interesting question about competition among siblings, he responded as saying, "Not at all. The beekeeping community is about sharing advice and experiences, because no two years are ever the same," he told Hello.

James' brotehr in law, Prince William, also revealed during a Borough Market visit that his wife "knows everything about bees".

The Princess of Wales, alongside her sister and their parents, first introduced James to the hobby by gifting him 1,000 bees for his 24th birthday.

James will make a public appearance this month at Goodwoof, the Duke of Richmond's pet festival often described as "Glastonbury for dogs", where he plans to showcase his canine first-aid kit.

He continued: "I used to make my own from various components and then it dawned on me that maybe I should actually produce one."

"It's a scary one, for sure, because I think I look at it as being quite old. But then, I don't feel any older than I did when I was 20," he reflected.