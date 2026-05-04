Garden parties return to Buckingham Palace, with royals set for key appearances

A busy and wide-ranging week of engagements is ahead, with a packed diary spanning sport, science, arts, alongside the return of Garden Parties.

Sophie and Edward will attend events at Buckingham Palace on 6 and 8 May, alongside other royals.

On 5 May, the Duke of Edinburgh, in his role as Chairman of the Trustees of the Prince Philip Trust Fund for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, will attend a meeting and dinner.

Meanwhile in London, the Duchess of Edinburgh will visit the Annual Exhibition of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters at the Mall Galleries, celebrating contemporary portrait artistry.

Her schedule also takes her to Hertfordshire, where she will tour innovation-led organisations including Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst and Airbus Defence and Space.

On 6 May, Prince Edward is expected to attend the World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals London 2026, before heading to a performance of Let the Right One In with the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, of which he is Patron.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, serving as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, will attend the 2026 Orbis Visionaries’ Reception.