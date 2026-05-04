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Who's not attending Met Gala 2026? Here's confirmed list

Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 6:00 P.M. ET

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 04, 2026

Who&apos;s not attending Met Gala 2026? Here&apos;s confirmed list
Who’s not attending Met Gala 2026? Here’s confirmed list 

Fashion's biggest night is around the corner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026.

However, some of the A-listers will not be attending this year’s Met Gala.

The “costume art”- themed “fashion is art” dress-code event will proceed without Oscar winner Zendaya, who is skipping it due to her tight promotional schedule.

The “Snow White” actress, Rachel Zegler, is also skipping the event due to work commitments. Moreover, the “Dog Days Are Over” singer, Florence Welch, will also be a notable absentee due to her ongoing tour in Houston.

Two promising actors from the West End were Sadie Sink and Rosamund Pike, who were both performing on stage in London. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas could be filming in Antarctica, but then again, she stated, “Being a spectator can be just as fun.” Meryl Streep, “The Devil Wears Prada”, would be staying true to her lifelong absence by not showing up at the gala at all.

Indian actress Deepika Padukone will also miss the event due to her filming for her upcoming movie.

The most controversial absentee will be U.S. President Donald Trump. Even the Vogue editor and longtime gala chair, Anna Wintour, confirmed that he is permanently banned.

Zayn Malik will not attend, referring to the event as “self-indulgent” after his sole 2016 appearance.

American singer and actor Billy Porter also showed no interest in attending the event, saying: “I don’t go to places where I’m not welcome.”

The “Friends” actress Jennifer Aniston also decided not to be there, finding the affair “overwhelming.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City is defying convention by opting out and concentrating on affordability amid protests against the lead sponsor, Jeff Bezos. 

The Metropolitan Museum of Art charity ball has previously been condemned by Tina Fey and Tim Gunn.

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