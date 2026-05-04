King Charles' emotional goodbye to his viral security man

King Charles says emotional goodbye to his viral security man

King Charles' viral protection officer has retired from his official duties after years of dedicated service to the Crown.

The security chief, whose identity has never been publicly disclosed by Buckingham Palace, wrapped up his final assignment during the 77-year-old British monarch's state visit to America. He was part of the King's protection team.

The veteran security guard attracted massive attention from internet users as he remained constantly at the monarch's side.

The unnamed bodyguard attracted a huge following on social media as people have become captivated by his striking facial hair and ever-present umbrella, which enthusiasts have dubbed a "gunbrella."

His presence also sparked considerable speculation on TikTok, with fans convinced it concealed gadgetry worthy of the silver screen.

"That thing he's holding is a GUNbrella, not an umbrella," one user remarked on X. Another declared: "I love him he needs to be the next James Bond such an amazing guy."

Online admirers have even drawn comparisons to Colin Firth's suave spy character Harry Hart from the Kingsman films. He was first recognised by the public around the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

The security guard subsequently became a familiar figure at crucial occasions in the royal calendar, including the Coronation and Royal Ascot.

During the May 2023 crowning ceremony, he demonstrated his characteristic professionalism as the newly crowned King greeted supporters.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have personally requested that he remain with the royal household in a different capacity, according to The Times.

The couple are understood to be particularly fond of their long-serving security chief. It remains unclear when he joined the royal protection team.

Undoubtedly, his dedication has clearly earned him an enduring place within the King's inner circle.