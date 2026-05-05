 
Geo News

King Charles wins hearts in New York with sweet compliment

King Charles gifts Highgrove honey in sweet nod to shared sustainability efforts in Harlem

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 05, 2026

King Charles wins hearts in New York with sweet compliment
King Charles wins hearts in New York with sweet compliment

During a visit to Harlem Grown in New York, the King was warmly told he was “so nice” by a young attendee, prompting smiles all around in what became one of the most charming moments of his trip.

The 77-year-old royal spent time at the grassroots initiative, which has transformed neglected urban lots into thriving community farms, tackling food insecurity and providing education opportunities for children and families. 

It’s a mission that closely aligns with Charles’s long-standing passion for sustainability and environmental stewardship, something he has championed for decades through projects like The Prince's Trust and his work promoting organic farming at Highgrove.

Surrounded by schoolchildren, the King rolled up his sleeves and joined in feeding chickens with freshly grown lettuce, joking that he “loved chickens” as he shared the task with a young girl who sweetly addressed him as “Mr King Charles.” 

Harlem Grown’s founder, Tony Hilliery, welcomed the King and spoke about the organisation’s origins- born from his volunteer work at a local school where he witnessed firsthand the effects of limited access to nutritious food and resources. 

In a thoughtful gesture, Charles presented Hilliery with a jar of honey from Highgrove, saying: “This is for you, from England.”

One attendee thanked him for his recent address to Congress, telling him, “We needed that,” to which he replied with a modest smile: “Well, I keep trying.”

Mary Berry calls baking with William and Kate ‘proudest moment' ahead of honour
Mary Berry calls baking with William and Kate ‘proudest moment' ahead of honour
Princess Kate's brother James reveals big truth about Catherine, Pippa
Princess Kate's brother James reveals big truth about Catherine, Pippa
Princess Kate and William's personal note resurfaces after 15 years video
Princess Kate and William's personal note resurfaces after 15 years
Meghan Markle returns with heartfelt video after Eugenie's announcement
Meghan Markle returns with heartfelt video after Eugenie's announcement
Princess Beatrice, husband Edo react to Eugenie's exciting chapter
Princess Beatrice, husband Edo react to Eugenie's exciting chapter
Prince William, Kate Middleton give shock to fans with Eugenie decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton give shock to fans with Eugenie decision
King Charles Epstein nightmare not over yet as ‘Project Camilla' surfaces
King Charles Epstein nightmare not over yet as ‘Project Camilla' surfaces
King Charles honours pregnant Eugenie after crucial talk
King Charles honours pregnant Eugenie after crucial talk