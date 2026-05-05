King Charles wins hearts in New York with sweet compliment

During a visit to Harlem Grown in New York, the King was warmly told he was “so nice” by a young attendee, prompting smiles all around in what became one of the most charming moments of his trip.

The 77-year-old royal spent time at the grassroots initiative, which has transformed neglected urban lots into thriving community farms, tackling food insecurity and providing education opportunities for children and families.

It’s a mission that closely aligns with Charles’s long-standing passion for sustainability and environmental stewardship, something he has championed for decades through projects like The Prince's Trust and his work promoting organic farming at Highgrove.

Surrounded by schoolchildren, the King rolled up his sleeves and joined in feeding chickens with freshly grown lettuce, joking that he “loved chickens” as he shared the task with a young girl who sweetly addressed him as “Mr King Charles.”

Harlem Grown’s founder, Tony Hilliery, welcomed the King and spoke about the organisation’s origins- born from his volunteer work at a local school where he witnessed firsthand the effects of limited access to nutritious food and resources.

In a thoughtful gesture, Charles presented Hilliery with a jar of honey from Highgrove, saying: “This is for you, from England.”

One attendee thanked him for his recent address to Congress, telling him, “We needed that,” to which he replied with a modest smile: “Well, I keep trying.”