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Student loan forgiveness could come years faster for unemployed workers under new proposal

House bill targets student loan forgiveness gap for laid-off Americans

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 05, 2026

Student loan forgiveness could come years faster for unemployed workers under new proposal
Student loan forgiveness could come years faster for unemployed workers under new proposal

A newly proposed House bill would allow laid-off workers to receive student loan forgiveness credit during their unemployment.

This possibly focuses on shortening the path to debt relief for borrowers.

Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut introduces the “Savings Opportunity and Affordable Repayment Act.”

The act will amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to fill the critical gap in the current income-driven repayment (IDR) system.

As per current guidelines, when borrowers become unemployed, they can seek an unemployment deferral to stop making payments and remain eligible for forgiveness. However, these months when payments are not made will not count toward the total 20 or 25 years required before the loan can be forgiven.

The proposed bill seeks to change this scenario. If any borrower qualifies for unemployment deferment and if their payment based on income is zero, then forgiveness will be granted even though no payment was made.

DeLauro said in a statement: “Americans should not have to choose between paying their student loans or putting food on the table; this bill eliminates that choice.”

The Act coincides with a vulnerable economic moment as the national unemployment rate stood at 4.3% in March, increasing from a low of 3.4% in April 2023.

With the approval of the bill, the forgiveness timeline can be reduced to 15 years for borrowers to consistently pay their monthly obligations.

All nine co-sponsors of the bill are Democrats. 

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