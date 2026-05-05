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Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to undergo elbow surgery: When will he return?

The 29-year-old athlete has been among one of best pitchers in baseball this season

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to undergo elbow surgery: When will he return?
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to undergo elbow surgery: When will he return?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal to undergo arthroscopic surgery for loose bodies in his left elbow, manager A.J. Hinch confirmed on Monday, May 4, 2026.

He was scratched from his scheduled start against the Boston Red Sox and will be placed on the 15-day injured list. The team management has not shared Skubal’s return timeline.

The procedure is known as arthroscopic surgery in which doctors go in and remove the loose bodies. Recovery time from this type of surgery typically ranges between two to three months, which could mean a return in July or August.

"From my understanding, you just go take it out," Skubal said.

The problem first became visible on April 29 during his match against the Atlanta Braves in which Skubal shook out his throwing arm mid-game, grabbed his forearm, and called his catcher to the mound. He was examined but stayed in the game. He felt another episode Sunday night, prompting tests that revealed the problem.

The 29-year-old athlete was among one of best pitchers in baseball this season. He is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43.1 innings across seven starts.

Skubal is also a two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner and is playing out the final year of his contract. He is expected to hit free agency after the season and land one of the biggest pitching contracts in MLB history.

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