Princess Kate takes meaningful step to protect Diana's iconic moment

Princess Kate, apart from her position as the future Queen, is recognised for her sartorial choice and has set many trends with her impressive sense of fashion.

Given her influence and popularity, it comes as no surprise that the Princess of Wales had received an invitation to attend the biggest night in fashion by Anna Wintour herself. The Met Gala was held on Monday evening, but the British royalty did not make an appearance to the star-studded event.

According to sources, Anna wanted the “ultimate prize” Kate to grace the red carpet and had even taken the help from the Palace to ensure her presence. Despite that, the Princess had politely declined for a second time in a row.

The former Vogue editor-in-chief had quietly sought help from King Charles and Queen Camilla to encourage Kate to attend, via journalist Rob Shuter.

“Kate understood exactly what was being asked,” a palace source revealed. “This was not simply an invitation. It was an attempt to make her the defining image of the night — and she had no interest in playing that role.”

The insider insisted that the princess did not want to become a Met Gala moment and doesn’t want to drag the memory of Princess Diana into it as well.

Rob also cited one insider that claimed that Anna has an “obsession” and Kate is the one celebrity she cannot get to come to the annual event.

Princess Diana changed royal elegance with her Met Gala appearance in December 1996, showing off her liberated style following her divorce with the then-Prince Charles.