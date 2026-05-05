Meghan Markle shares update amid royal celebration: ‘I'm so happy…'

Meghan Markle, who shared close ties with Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, broke her silence on social media after Buckingham Palace confirmed the third pregnancy of the 36-year-old royal.

The news comes as a much-needed relief from the months of turmoil that the royal family has been facing owing to the bombshells exposed in the Epstein files, particularly about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of Sussex had been quiet on social media since the past two weeks on following the conclusion of her tour but just as the big news dropped, there was a new update from her official Instagram account.

The As Ever founder had shared a short clip from her appearance on Get Down with Sean and Marley which was shot during the last leg of her Australia tour.

Meghan said that she was “so happy to be in Australia” and received a surprise from the Aussie hosts, two best friends with Down Syndrome who run their joint cooking channel on YouTube.

It had been a heart-warming interaction as she also received a special gift for her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and a very a ‘naughty’ present for Prince Harry.

Meghan’s meeting with Sean and Marley comes just a year after they had recreated Meghan’s ‘On-pot pasta’ in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The video has received around 157k views and the Duchess clearly loved the recreation as she sent the two a thank-you note and a gift basket full of her favourite As Ever products.

While it is possible that the video had been timed to release on a set date without knowing that the Palace would choose to share the baby announcement around this time, royal experts argue otherwise.

They believe that this Meghan’s “strategy” to steal the spotlight from the royal positive news.