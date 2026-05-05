King Charles ‘secretly mediating truce' between Prince Harry, Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on speaking terms in over three years and the icy relationship between the two brothers have not shown any signs of thaw.

Even though King Charles has entertained the possibility of a reconciliation with a younger son, William reportedly holds his staunch approach to his brother as he still holds anger for the bombshell memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly reached out with an olive branch on several occasions but it has been firmly rejected by the Prince of Wales. Royal insiders also claim that William has major plans to further slim down the monarchy, which could mean stripping the Sussexes off of their royal titles as well.

Meanwhile, Charles may have a different idea for his son’s reign as new details emerged from the US State Visit that took place last week.

It was revealed that Guy Pelly, a longtime friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry, attended two events during King Charles’s U.S. state visit, which holds a quiet significance given the royal family dynamics.

The friend had been among the many guests invited but the monarch was seen speaking to him, suggesting that an important discussion had taken place.

According to experts, Charles does not want his reign to be marred by family feuds when he has been preparing to be King for so many years and working on plenty of important causes. He has often spoken about peace and unity in his speech.

Hence, it would seem somewhat hypocritical of the monarch to endorse a message of peace to the world but not follow the same policy for in his personal matters.

Moreover, royal insiders have claimed that Charles finds the rift between his two sons as “trivial and exhausting”. He believes that the dispute has “dragged on to an absurd degree” and both of them “need to grow up”.

It would also be useful for William to have the support of his brother when he becomes King, especially as Harry has proved that he still holds popularity in the UK with some of the meaningful work he does.

Although there might be a few things that both parties would have to work out on, addressing the grievances and flaws of the royal silblings.