Archie, Lilibet receive delightful present from thousands of miles away

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children hardly appear in the public – and have only met their royal family a handful of times, but the young royals seem to be beloved by many.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had travelled to Down Under last month, after informing Buckingham Palace of their plans prior to the official announcement, for a non-royal tour where they conducted some philanthropic and other work engagements.

There was one secret meeting that Meghan had undertaken during the last leg of her tour, which has now surfaced. In the heartwarming meeting, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet received a special gift from the two beloved Aussie YouTubers Sean and Marley.

Hosts Sean Skeels and Marley Whatarau, who are childhood best friends with Down Syndrome, had invited Meghan to their show just one year after recreating the Meghan’s viral recipe from her Netflix show.

The two pals had prepared a special goody bag for the Duchess and the first gifts had been for King Charles’s two grandchildren, a nod to their favourite cartoon. The children got special toys - Bluey and Bingo – from the Australian cartoon Bluey.

Meghan was notably excited revealing that “our kids love Bluey”. She also shared her favourite quote from the show, “Gonna go take a nan-nap, love!”

The update comes just as the Sussex household is preparing for Archie’s seventh birthday on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if there will be a special surprise coming in from across the pond.